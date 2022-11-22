 Ride Pierce Transit fare free on Friday, Nov. 25 – The Suburban Times

Ride Pierce Transit fare free on Friday, Nov. 25

Pierce Transit announcement.

In thankful appreciation of its customers, partners and Pierce County’s business community, Pierce Transit is offering free fares on local bus, SHUTTLE and Runner services on Friday, Nov. 25. The public is encouraged to take transit for free this Black Friday to support local businesses and shops. 

All Pierce Transit routes will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 24) and on a regular weekday schedule on Friday, Nov. 25. Information on routes and schedules can be found at www.PierceTransit.org or by calling Customer Service at 253-581-8000.

