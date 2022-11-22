Operation Santa Paws … Unleashed – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce.

Now, more than ever, pets are keeping many people centered … and emotionally stronger because of the sheer joy and love they bring into our lives.

Help your neighbors and our homeless keep their pets for the Paw-lidays.

This year, we are joining forces with the Tacoma-Pierce County Humane Society Pantry. The Pantry makes pet food available to pet owners who are struggling to purchase food for their pets.

It is our hope that you will once again, dig into your hearts and wallets to help others keep their beloved pet by donating.

Suggestions include: Pet Food, Dental Chews, Pet Sweaters/Jackets, Waterproof Tarps, Blankets, Pee Pads, Collars, Harnesses, Leashes, and of course, Cash/Checks made out to the Humane Society.

You can drop off your donation at the Chamber Offices now through December 9th.

The Chamber is open 9-5, Monday through Friday and 10-3 Saturday and Sunday to collect donations. The Chamber is located at 6310 Mt Tacoma Dr SW.

Last year, through your generosity, we collected over 125 pounds of dry food and 50 pounds of canned. Thank you for paying it forward ~ and keeping beloved pets with their Hoomans for the Paw-lidays!