LeMay – America’s Car Museum Partners with Emergency Food Network for Annual Drive Down Hunger Campaign – The Suburban Times

Submitted by LeMay – America’s Car Museum.

Throughout LeMay – America’s Car Museum’s past 10 years, their annual holiday food drive, Drive Down Hunger, has been an opportunity for the Museum to support local individuals throughout the South Sound that are in need during the holiday season.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Emergency Food Network this year for our annual Drive Down Hunger campaign. This partnership helps EFN achieve their mission of providing for and serving residents in Pierce County who have difficulties accessing local food pantries.” Says Paul E. Miller, Senior VP of Finance at LeMay – America’s Car Museum.

Emergency Food Network works with food donors like ACM to distribute donations to local food pantries, meal sites, and shelters so that low-income families, fixed-income seniors, unhoused neighbors, and those who are unemployed, can get access to the food they need.

“Our mission is to feed our neighbors in need, and LeMay – America’s Car Museum, is such a wonderful community partner. The work that they do helps EFN provide more than 12 million pounds of food to our 75+ partner programs. We are grateful for their partnership!” – Michelle Douglas, CEO

Through their partnership, EFN has provided ACM with donation bins that are currently in place in the lobby of the Museum. With these bins in place, ACM becomes a drop-off location for those interested in supporting local neighbors in need by donating non-perishable foods and placing them in these bins for EFN to later collect and distribute.

ACM will have these food bins available in their lobby through the end of the year. When you bring a non-perishable food item into ACM during your next visit, you will receive $2 off your admission for that day or 10% off any level of museum membership when you sign up as a thank you for supporting their Drive Down Hunger campaign.

For more information about Drive Down Hunger and LeMay – America’s Car Museum, visit www.americascarmuseum.org.