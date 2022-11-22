 Lakes Students Discuss Aviation Opportunities with Boeing – The Suburban Times

Lakes Students Discuss Aviation Opportunities with Boeing

Clover Park School District announcement.

Career and Technical Education (CTE) students at Lakes High School were treated to a visit from The Boeing Company’s dedicated hiring manager David Pasillas.

Pastillas spoke with students about career opportunities, different fields of engineering, options Boeing Co. provides for higher education, the need for new workers and more. Students also had the opportunity to ask Pastillas questions about aviation and a possible future with the company. 

Last summer, nine Lakes students from CTE teacher Scott Noe’s aerospace and manufacturing course were accepted into the Summer 2022 Core Plus Aerospace Internship program: Kidd Anderson, Lesieliamelouinga Clayton, James Gus, Mathew Jordan, Micah Kim, Terrell Smith II, Paul Tii, Jorge Vargas and James Zacher.

Recent graduates Jorge Vargas and James Zacher were hired by the company through the internship program.

