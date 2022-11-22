City of DuPont 2022 Parks and Recreation Auction – The Suburban Times

City of DuPont announcement.

The City of DuPont Parks and Recreation Department invites you to participate in our virtual auction, “A Few of My Favorite Things.” This year’s auction will be full of items for your holiday gift giving to include gift baskets, gift certificates to local and regional eateries, wine & cheese baskets, holiday items, scrumptious desserts and much more.

Proceeds from the 2022 auction will support youth, adult and senior programming. The auction will be virtual running from Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, December 4. Bidding will open on December 1 and new auction items will be added daily.

Tickets are on sale now. Cost is $10 for bidding access or $40 for bidding access plus a 3 topping pizza, Caesar salad and breadsticks from Farrelli’s in DuPont. Tickets can be purchased here: https://dupontauction.maxgiving.bid/tickets

Questions? Please contact Amy Walker at awalker@dupontwa.gov