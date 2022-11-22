Adult Dog Adoption Fees Waived at Tacoma Animal Shelter – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs (2 years old or older) from Nov. 16 – 30. Dog adopters will only be responsible for paying a city license depending on their place of residence.

The shelter is working to contain a canine respiratory disease and is in urgent need of support from the community to adopt or foster the many adoptable dogs waiting for a loving home.

The shelter currently has over 20 dogs who have been deemed healthy for adoption by the shelter’s veterinary team.

To view all adoptable shelter pets, please visit www.thehumanesociety.org/adopt. Every adoptable pet has had a wellness exam from shelter veterinary staff, been spayed or neutered, received their initial vaccines, and is microchipped with national registration.

Not looking to adopt? Foster homes are urgently needed to help care for the dogs currently receiving treatment as well as for the many shelter pets waiting to be adopted to help clear up space.

The community can also help by donating to support the shelter’s lifesaving medical efforts and to continue caring for the many pets in need. In fact, every gift made by November 29th for Giving Tuesday will be doubled to help twice as many animals: https://www.thehumanesociety.org/giving-tuesday.

More information regarding the shelter’s efforts to contain the canine respiratory disease and support needed can be found at: www.thehumanesociety.org/shelter-update.