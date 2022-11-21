Victoria Woodards is First Tacoma Mayor to Serve as National League of Cities President Since 1967 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. –Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards was recently elected National League Of Cities president. She is the first Tacoma mayor since Mayor Harold M. Tollefson to serve in this role and, as announced by the Association of Washington Cities (AWC), the first in 40 years from the state of Washington. Mayor Woodards will serve a one-year term as NLC president, succeeding Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Georgia.

“It is a tremendous honor to be elected president of the National League of Cities, and I am thrilled to be stepping into this role to help America’s cities, towns, and villages thrive,” said National League of Cities President and Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards. “I’ve spent my career in public service listening to people and bringing them together to solve challenges. My theme for this year is ‘people + partnerships = possibilities.’ With this theme in mind, I’m ready to hit the ground running with a special focus on workforce and housing challenges. As local leaders, it’s essential that we create employment opportunities for our residents and ensure that they have an affordable place to call home.”

“Mayor Woodards is a once-in-a-generation leader, and exactly the leader that NLC needs today,” said AWC Chief Executive Officer Deanna Dawson. “Tacoma is known as the ‘City of Destiny,’ and NLC is destined for greatness under Mayor Woodards’ leadership.”

“We’re thrilled to have a leader like Mayor Woodards serve as our president,” said NLC CEO and Executive Director Clarence Anthony. “As president, Mayor Woodards will serve as a powerful voice not just for Tacoma and Washington, but for all of the nation’s cities, towns, and villages.”