CPSD Promising Future: Zadie Wells – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Hillside Elementary School third grader Zadie Wells.

Open-minded and eager to learn, Zadie loves participating in different activities that develop her knowledge in multiple areas to become a well-rounded student. “My favorite subjects in school are reading, music and PE,” Zadie said. “Every subject is my favorite because we get to do activities, but my favorite subject is drawing!”

Zadie’s teacher uses a facilitator style of teaching that emphasizes self-learning and peer to teacher learning. This style of teaching has given Zadie the opportunity to develop her problem solving and communication skills. “My teacher says to ask your group first, and if they don’t know, then ask the teacher,” Zadie said.

Zadie is a trusted leader at Hillside, boosting morale amongst her peers and teachers by encouraging kindness. Taking note of the Hillside secretary’s various morning tasks, Zadie leaped at the opportunity to help. “I like to help her because she has so much to do in the morning,” Zadie said. “My teacher is also proud that I complete all these tasks before heading to class on time.”

Zadie intends on continuing to be kind and compassionate throughout her education and into her future career. After attending university, Zadie plans on starting a career focused on providing resources for low-income individuals and families in need. “I want to help poor people who don’t have enough money store food, get houses, and get a car,” Zadie said.