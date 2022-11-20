West Pierce CARES does care – The Suburban Times

West Pierce CARES does care November 20, 2022 · Leave a Comment · West Pierce Fire & Rescue social media post. Have you heard of West Pierce CARES? This 501(c)(3) supports our local community and is solely funded through donations and grants. westpiercecares.org Have you heard of West Pierce CARES? This 501(c)(3) supports our local community and is solely funded through donations and grants. https://t.co/u5Xs7fXzwP https://t.co/BIg0L51N3d— West Pierce Fire & Rescue (@WestPierce) November 17, 2022
Leave a Reply