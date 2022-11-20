Festival of Trees, Tinsel on the Town fundraisers return in person, benefitting programs at Mary Bridge Children’s – The Suburban Times

MultiCare announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. — Festival of Trees, the largest annual fundraiser for Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, returns in person this holiday season with the theme “The Best Is Yet to Come” — an ode to 1950s Hollywood. Additionally, Tinsel on the Town is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Both events are ticketed and open to the public.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Festival back in person,” said Alicia Chapman, executive director of the Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation. “Over the past 35 years, Festival of Trees has raised more than $40 million for programs at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital. The support from our community allows us to improve access to care and services for children in our region.”

Tinsel on the Town will support programs like Bridges Center for Grieving Children, a no-cost grief support program for children and families dealing with recent loss. Admission includes family-style Italian dinner, no-host bar, live auction of unique experiences and after-party entertainment from Keys on Main. Event details:

Friday, Dec. 2, 6 p.m.

Tacoma Armory (1001 South Yakima Ave., Tacoma)

Tickets are $150 per person; no charge to tune-in virtually

Festival of Trees Gala benefits the expansion of access to child-centered care at Mary Bridge and will feature Mary Bridge Children’s patient ambassador, Christopher. Admission includes a four-course dinner, hosted bar, live auction of 20 elaborately decorated holiday trees and after-party entertainment from Chris Anderson, a vocalist whose style is reminiscent of Frank Sinatra and Michael Bublé. The gala is sponsored by Abbott Constructon. Event details:

Saturday, Dec. 3, 6 p.m.

Tacoma Armory (1001 South Yakima Ave., Tacoma)

Tickets are $350 per person; no charge to tune-in virtually



Those who attend either Tinsel on the Town or the Festival of Trees Gala virtually can participate in the online silent auction of mini trees and wreaths.

Festival of Trees is organized by the Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation in partnership with the Mary Bridge Brigade. The Brigade is the hospital’s largest donor and, since its founding in 1921, has raised more than $50 million for Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital programs and services.

Presenting sponsors for this year’s Festival of Trees are E9 Brewing Company and Tom & Meg Names Family Foundation. For more information, visit the Festival of Trees event website or contact FestivalofTreesStaff@multicare.org.

About Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation

The Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation supports uncompensated care and clinical and community programs not covered by insurance for patients and families at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma, Wash. Mary Bridge Children’s serves more than 300,000 children each year. More than half of the families served at Mary Bridge Children’s are low-income, and more than 60 percent of families are on Medicaid.

Generous donations to the Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation allow the hospital to expand access to care so all children can receive the care they need. The Mary Bridge Brigade is the largest and oldest donor and, throughout its more than 100-year history, has donated in excess of $50 million to Mary Bridge Children’s, including a $10 million commitment to the new children’s hospital.

Donor-supported programs and services made possible by the Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation include mobile immunization clinics, child life services, Helping Hands and more. Learn more about opportunities to give or get involved by visiting supportmarybridge.org.

About Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital

Founded in 1955, Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital is the state-designated Level II Pediatric Trauma Center for Western Washington, offering comprehensive care and resources for critically ill and injured children, and is the only pediatric hospital in Southwest Washington. Mary Bridge Children’s also provides primary, specialty and urgent care services at its outpatient centers and clinics across the South Sound, including Tacoma, Puyallup, Gig Harbor, Olympia, Auburn, Covington, Maple Valley, Federal Way, Bonney Lake and Poulsbo.

Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital & Health Network is more than a place for children to heal. It’s a place for them to grow and thrive. A place for families to come for solutions and support. A place where medical expertise and passion for children and families work together in perfect balance. Mary Bridge Children’s serves children and families, regardless of ability to pay, thanks to generous contributions to the Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation.

Mary Bridge Children’s is a part of MultiCare Health System, a community-focused, not-for-profit health system based in Tacoma, Wash. For more information about Mary Bridge Children’s, visit marybridge.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or our Kite Strings blog.