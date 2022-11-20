City Council to Vote on 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget November 22 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma City Council is scheduled to vote on the 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget on November 22 during the 5 PM City Council meeting in the Tacoma Municipal Building (747 Market St., 1st Floor, Council Chambers).

In line with Council priorities and significant community feedback, affordable housing and public safety form the core of the 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget. To that end, there are zero budget cuts in the areas of public safety, affordable housing and homelessness programs and, instead, the City focuses additional resources and innovations to these critical issues. The 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget enhances livability, reaffirms the City’s dedication to anti-racist systems transformation, adds resources for health and safety, and represents a unified Council vision for the biennium.

Community members can view Council meetings live in person in the Tacoma Municipal Building (747 Market St., 1st Floor, Council Chambers), on TV Tacoma or tvtacoma.com, on the City of Tacoma’s Facebook page and on Zoom.

On Rainier Connect, TV Tacoma is available within Tacoma city limits and in Pierce County:

On channel 512 in high definition

On channel 12 in standard definition

On channel 21 in standard definition in University Place

On Comcast, TV Tacoma is available:

On channel 321 in high definition within Tacoma city limits and in Pierce County

On channel 12 in standard definition within Tacoma city limits

On channel 21 in Pierce County

TV Tacoma is not available on Comcast in University Place.

More information on the 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget is available at cityoftacoma.org/budgetdevelopment.