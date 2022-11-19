Southbound Stadium Way, between 705 and Broadway, fully closed as early as Nov. 21 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Construction occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area includes crews working on the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area.

As the holidays come closer, the contractor is finishing civil work in the business districts. During the holidays, the contractor will focus outside the districts and return in the new year to complete restoration. Testing of the system and vehicles along the project area will continue in November and December. This construction and schedule are dependent on the weather. Please plan for extra travel time and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.

Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department during construction.

Please support your local businesses during construction and stay Loyal to the Local!

What

Continued construction and traffic restrictions along Stadium Way, N. 2nd St., Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way and the Dome District

When

Nov. 18 Update: Work will occur during the day and nighttime hours.

Where

Entire project area:

Daytime and nighttime track testing, electrical testing, light installation, decorative sidewalk cutting and overhead wiring work for the future light rail system will occur in various locations along the alignment during the week (Commerce St., Stadium Way, N. 1st St., Division Ave., and MLK Jr. Way). During this construction, the contractor obtained a nighttime noise variance. They will need to temporarily remove parking and shift traffic, to support a safe working area.

The contractor has obtained a noise variance to start at 8am on weekends at the Old City Hall Station, NE 4th Station, Stadium District Station, and Tacoma General Station to finish installation of handrails at the stations.

Directional street closures will occur between MLK Way, N. 1st St., Stadium Way, and Division Ave. at certain station locations for gutter and downspout installation. Parking will need to be removed from the area during these closures.

The Tacoma Link is now back in service! The T Line train will be turning around temporarily at 7th and Commerce, until we start testing later this year. Please make sure to stay within the parking lanes to not impede T Link vehicle access.

Rail grinding is now complete.

Final road and parking lane striping in various areas will occur later, due to the fall/winter weather. Crews will schedule when the weather allows.

Dome District:

Westbound E. 25th Street, between G Street and K Street, is now open. Future work will be scheduled later for concrete panel repairs in the area.

E. 26th Street, from G St. to D Street, is closed for utility work. This work is scheduled to be completed as early as Nov. 23. From F Street to D St. will be open for access to businesses.

Commerce/Stadium Way:

S. 7th Street and Commerce Street intersection is open to two-way traffic. Light rail operations will be using the intersection to turn switch tracks. This will be in place until pre-revenue testing later this year. A traffic flagger will be present during this timeframe. The terminus location for the T Line in the interim will be the Commerce Street Station, found at 11th Street and Commerce.

Stadium District (N. E St., N 1st St., Division Ave.):

Southbound Stadium Way between 705 and Broadway will be fully closed, as early as Nov. 21, for tree trimming and other work. There will be a shift on Northbound Stadium Way, where the I-705 intersection will lead into Division Ave. They will reopen Southbound Stadium Way during the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. It will close again on Nov. 28, so work can be completed by the second week of December. Once the work is finished, the bike lane will be reopened. This work is pending Tacoma Ave. opening to two-way traffic.

Tacoma Ave. South Leg is closed for flatwork and roadway restoration. It is expected to open as early as Nov. 21.

N. J Street at Division Avenue is now open.

2nd Street at Division Ave. is closed for roadway restoration and will open as early as Nov. 19 for flatwork and roadway restoration. J St. will remain open.

Northbound I Street full closure at 2nd St. and will last through late-November. Traffic will be able to turn southbound on I Street from the east on N 2nd Street. The contractor will need to return in the new year to complete the I Street and N. 2nd Street intersection, as well as the N. 2nd St. and Yakima Street intersection.

Westbound N. 1st St. Bike Lane will close and a lane shift on Yakima for vaulted sidewalk repair and is scheduled to open as early as Nov. 23. This work received a noise variance to work seven days a week, starting at 7 a.m.

Hilltop/MLK Jr. Way: