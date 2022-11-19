7th St NW and W Stewart Ave intersection closures – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Sound Transit’s contractor will close the intersection of 7th St NW and W Stewart Ave on Nov. 21 and 22, to continue construction of the new traffic signal. This will include building out mast arms, installing cameras, signs and a detection system.

When

Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where

7th St NW and W Stewart Ave

More