7th St NW and W Stewart Ave intersection closures – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.
Sound Transit’s contractor will close the intersection of 7th St NW and W Stewart Ave on Nov. 21 and 22, to continue construction of the new traffic signal. This will include building out mast arms, installing cameras, signs and a detection system.
When
- Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where
- 7th St NW and W Stewart Ave
More
- Signed detours will be in place.
- The work may create noise.
- As described in earlier alerts, on-street parking is restricted on Stewart Ave near 7th Street NW. The sidewalks on each corner of the intersection are closed until the end of the year.
