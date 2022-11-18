Seven tips to help in choosing a health plan through work, the Exchange Marketplace or Medicare – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Jeff Underwood, Health Plan CEO of Washington, UnitedHealthcare Medicare and Retirement.

1. Consider all your options. Take time to understand and compare the benefits, services and costs of each plan, so you can figure out which will work best for you. A good first step may be to watch a quick refresher video on health insurance lingo, including premiums, deductibles, copays, coinsurance and out-of-pocket maximums.

2. Check your prescription benefits. Knowing how to get the most out of your prescription benefits may help you manage costs. For example, check into discounts and lower-cost alternatives, including generics, which may be available. You may also be able to fill your prescriptions at a participating network pharmacy or with home delivery by mail — two more money-saving options.

3. Check for mental health coverage. In addition to in-person mental health care, you may have access to a large virtual network of therapists and psychiatrists. Some health insurers also offer advocacy services to help you find the right type of behavioral health care.

4. Don’t forget about specialty benefits. Additional benefits, such as dental, vision, hearing or critical illness insurance, are often available and may contribute to overall well-being.

5. Look into wellness programs. Many health plans offer incentives that reward you for taking healthier actions, such as completing a health survey, exercising or avoiding nicotine.

6. Anticipate next year’s health expenses. If you’re expecting a significant health event in the next year, such as surgery or the birth of a child, compare the differences in plan designs for that specific situation, including any out-of-pocket costs.

7. Consider a plan with virtual care services. If you’re busy or just prefer connecting with a doctor from the convenience of your home, consider choosing a plan that includes 24/7 virtual care. You may have access to virtual wellness visits, urgent care and chronic condition management.

