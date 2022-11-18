Prolific burglar, ATM thief arrested, charged – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

On Monday, following a lengthy investigation into a string of commercial burglaries and ATM thefts throughout the county, deputies from our Proactive Property Crimes Unit and Special Investigations Unit arrested 45-year-old Kevin Michael Woods.

Yesterday, the Prosecutors Office charged Woods with three counts of burglary in the second degree and two counts of theft in the second degree. The charges stem from three commercial burglaries that occurred in late 2021. His bail was set at $25,000.

On Nov. 2, 2021, Woods broke into a bar in the 6800 block of 176th St E in South Hill. He stole a safe from the office and attempted to steal the ATM.

On Nov. 3, 2021, Woods broke into a bar in the 16700 block of Pacific Ave S in Spanaway and stole an ATM.

On Nov. 19, 2021, Woods broke into a bar in the 30400 block of Mountain Hwy E between Graham and Eatonville. He attempted to steal an ATM and a coin machine.

Woods is a suspect in other burglaries and thefts, and additional charges are expected to follow.

In many of the burglaries, Woods used a unique, homemade prybar and a yellow reciprocating saw, which were captured on surveillance video. Both items were located during a search of Woods’ vehicle.

Woods was also arraigned for a domestic violence assault warrant. Bail in that case was set at $50,000.