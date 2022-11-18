Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Today, you’ll see some changes to our COVID-19 reporting. We’re streamlining our case data, and we will now include some vaccination numbers to this report every 2 weeks.

You can still find all our COVID-19 data on our dashboard at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

We’ll continue to monitor all our local numbers and update data we share to make sure it’s useful to you and your family.

On Nov. 16:

Our current COVID-19 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 50.4 for Nov. 1-7.

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 1.1 for Oct. 30-Nov. 5.

Because of an issue with the Electronic Laboratory Reporting system, hospitalization data is likely incomplete.

Washington State Department of Health changed COVID-19 death reporting. We don’t have that data this week, but expect to resume that reporting soon.

As of Nov. 12, 69.8% of all Pierce County residents completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and 30.4% are up to date. We’ve administered 1,796,000 doses to Pierce County residents, 638,900 completed their primary series, and 278,000 residents are up to date. More than 102,000 Pierce County residents have received a bivalent booster.

In the last 2 weeks:

We administered 31,600 doses.

We administered 1,900 first doses.

An average of 2,300 residents received a dose each day.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: