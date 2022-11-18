Council Corner: Nov. 14, 2022 Study Session – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The Lakewood City Council started its study session with a joint meeting with the Community Services Advisory Board, or CSAB. The purpose was to review the committee’s work plan and hear the board’s recommendations for the city’s 2023/2024 Human Services grant allocations.

Since incorporation the city has set aside 1 percent of its general fund to support services and programs assisting Lakewood’s most vulnerable residents. Although funding levels and programs have varied over the years, the city has managed to address the complex needs of an ever-changing community.

The committee reviewed 24 applications totaling $591,446 in requests. The city anticipates $405,000 will be available for disbursement. See the committee’s recommendations. The City Council is expected to take action on the committee recommendation at its Nov. 21, 2022 regular meeting.

Financial review: Council spent time reviewing the proposed 2023-2024 Biennial Budget and associated legislation including the proposed fee schedule amendments. At its Nov. 7, 2022 the Council held a public hearing on the proposed budget. Council is expected to take action on the proposed budget at its Nov. 21, 2022 regular meeting.

Watch the Nov. 14, 2022 Study Session

What’s on deck: The Lakewood City Council will meet for a regular meeting Nov. 21, 2022, at 7 p.m. Tentative agenda items include:

Proclamation declaring November as Native American Heritage month

Presentation of the 2022 Governor’s Smart Communities Award to Lakewood

Public Hearing on the 2023 Comprehensive Plan amendment docket

Setting the property tax levy rate for 2023

Adopting the Year-End (2022) Budget Adjustment

Adopting the proposed 2023-2024 Biennial Budget

Setting the 2023 fee schedule

How to attend: Attend in person at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW; Join via Zoom (or dial 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID: 868 7263 2373), or watch live on the city’s YouTube channel.