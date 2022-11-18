City of Tacoma Conducts Nationwide Search for Communications Director – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma is conducting a nationwide search for its next Communications Director.

As a key member of the City’s Executive Team, the Communications Director oversees the organization’s internal and external communications functions. The individual in this role will lead an outstanding team of professionals who work in the areas of media relations, public relations, language access, marketing, the TV Tacoma television station, social media, graphic design, multimedia design, and photography.

More information, including a detailed description of the position and its priorities as well as the application process, is available here.

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply by November 28, 2022 to make the first review of applications for this executive level position, which will remain open until it is filled.

Those with questions, or who would like to request this information in an alternate format, are asked to contact Jessica Madrigal at jmadrigal@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 306-3924.