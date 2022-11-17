Support Military Families this Holiday Season – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Support the Enlisted Project (STEP).

Support the Enlisted Project (STEP) invites the community to help make the holidays brighter for young military families in the South Sound through its Share the Joy program. Your business, organization, family, or you, may adopt a family for the holidays assuring there are presents for them to open on Christmas Day.

Adoptions may be made at https://www.teamstepusa.org/sharingthejoy. After signing up, STEP will reach out to share family or individual details with the donors.

With Sharing the Joy, all family members receive gifts. The guideline is to spend or donate $75 per person. The adopter may choose to purchase gifts or gift cards or make a monetary gift and STEP will do the shopping. Pick-up or drop-off of gifts will be individually arranged.

Support the Enlisted Project (STEP) is a 501 c (3) charitable organization founded by Veterans that helps young, enlisted military families (E1 to E6) who are facing financial crisis with education, counseling, grants, and other support programs appropriate to their needs. Celebrating 10 years of service, it boasts a success rate of more than 90%. Find out more at

teamstepusa.org.