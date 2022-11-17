Mexican Film Series Continues Nov. 17 at Tacoma Art Museum – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Art Museum.

“TROPICS” is a short film showing Nov. 17 in the Mexican film series at TAM.

From documentaries to narrative features, the free film series “Rayos: Cine en Mexico” continues at Tacoma Art Museum this week.

“Rayos: Cine en México” is produced in partnership with The Grand Cinema and the Tacoma Film Festival. The series concludes in January and is presented in conjunction with the exhibition Luces y Sombras: Images of Mexico I Photographs from the Bank of America Collection.

Admission is free and online reservations are required, as seating at TAM is limited.

“Rayos: Cine en México” is curated by film programmer David Dinnell and independent film critic and educator Jay Kuehner.

The upcoming film events include:

“Materia y Memoria” Cortometrajes/ “Matter and Memory” Shorts Program

November 17, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

There’s still time to reserve a seat to see a collection of five short films November 17!

Trópico de Cáncer

November 19, 1 p.m., Director: Eugenio Polgovsky

This film immerses viewers in the precarious lives of families dwelling in the arid desert region of San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Through potent imagery, this film is a near-wordless visual essay on surviving adverse circumstances.

Mitote

November 19, 2 p.m., Director: Eugenio Polgovsky

A shaman’s mystical rituals, furious electricians on hunger strike, and a euphoric football crowd collide in the Zócalo, Mexico City’s central square and the ancient ceremonial heart of the Aztec empire.

“Ausencias” Cortometrajes/ “Absences” Shorts Program

December 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Three short films (under 30 minutes each) will be featured in this program, including one produced 46 years ago.

En el hoyo

January 19, 2023, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Director: Juan Carlos Rulfo

This film chronicles a Mexico City construction crew on the second tier of the city’s seemingly endless Periferico freeway. Viewers will learn these laborers’ aspirations, their family lives, and the daily hazards of the job as the freeway’s completion deadline looms.

Calle López

January 21, 2023, 1-3 p.m., Directors: Gerardo Barroso, Lisa Tillinger

The eponymous street in Centro Histórico is teeming with all walks of life. Butcher, taquero, seamstress, bartender, ultra-runner, and lots of kids: all fall under the rigorous yet poetic gaze of the film’s peripatetic eye. All within a 100-meter radius.