Jonathan Maner joins MultiCare as new president of MultiCare Medical Associates – The Suburban Times

Jonathan Maner

TACOMA, Wash. — Jonathan Maner has joined MultiCare Health System as president of MultiCare Medical Associates (MMA), where he will oversee nearly 700 physicians and advanced practitioners. In addition to leading MMA, Maner will assume a new role as system medical group chief operating officer.

Maner has 20 years of experience as a medical group executive. Most recently, he served as the senior vice president for the Beaumont Medical Group in Southfield, Mich., where he led their network of 1,000 physicians and advanced practitioners. Maner has also worked at health systems in Georgia, Texas, Arkansas, and Pennsylvania. His focus is on achieving excellence in quality, patient experience, operations, and physician engagement and retention.

“Jonathan has extensive experience leading large and complex medical groups on the journey to excellent patient care; physician, APP and staff experience; and fiscal stability,” said David O’Brien, MD, chief physician officer at MultiCare. “As we continue to grow our physician network, Jonathan will play a key role in working with our physicians and staff to help drive our financial growth as we continue to deliver high-quality care.”

As president of MMA, Maner will help drive the medical group’s growth and financial health, support clinician recruiting and work to provide an outstanding experience for providers and patients. As system COO for MultiCare’s medical groups, he will be tasked with building a common, data-driven operating foundation.

“I believe MultiCare is very sincere about its mission and vision and how it treats its team members,” Maner said. “I’m excited to be joining a motivated, high-performing team that has a genuine commitment to its mission. I’m looking forward to joining MultiCare and being a part of their great work.”

Maner earned a bachelor’s in business administration from Capella University. He is a U.S. Army veteran who served nine years, ending at the rank of sergeant.

Maner and his wife love to travel, spend time with family, hunt for antiques and explore the outdoors.

