Joint Study Session: Tacoma City Council & Tacoma Public Utilities Board – The Suburban Times

Submitted by League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County.

Read the Observer’s report of the November 15 joint study session of the Tacoma City Council and Tacoma Public Utilities Board at https://lwvtpc.org/docs.ashx?id=1068396. This study session covered state and federal legislative priorities for 2023.

The Observer Corps is a program of the League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County. These are members of the League who regularly attend public City and County meetings of elected officials to report on what they observe. The purposes of the LWVTPC Observer Corps are to promote public interest in local government and be a presence to elected officials, enhancing accountability. A LWVTPC Observer is trained to be impartial, silent and respectful and to report objectively.