Video: Meet Deputy Kevin Pressel – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department video.

Legacy. Sometimes the legacy you leave can greatly influence those around you. Today you’ll see how a family’s legacy can lead us to follow a path of service as you meet Deputy Kevin Pressel.

We are YOUR Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. But more than just that we are real people with families, who live and work in Pierce County with diverse backgrounds and experiences. Even though we are all different we share the same goal of serving our community with compassion, respect, responsibility, courage and integrity.