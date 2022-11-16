Two CPSD Teachers Receive Congressional Gold Coins – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

The Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project hosted its first-ever Duty to Country teachers conference in October. Brian Julian from Lochburn Middle School and Filma Fontanilla from Hudtloff Middle School joined more than a dozen teachers, administrators and community organizers from across the country to learn about the organization’s online exhibit and curriculum.

Attendees were each presented with a Congressional Gold Coin for their participation in the project.