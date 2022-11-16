 Two CPSD Teachers Receive Congressional Gold Coins – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Two CPSD Teachers Receive Congressional Gold Coins

· Leave a Comment ·

Clover Park School District announcement.

The Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project hosted its first-ever Duty to Country teachers conference in October. Brian Julian from Lochburn Middle School and Filma Fontanilla from Hudtloff Middle School joined more than a dozen teachers, administrators and community organizers from across the country to learn about the organization’s online exhibit and curriculum.

Attendees were each presented with a Congressional Gold Coin for their participation in the project.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *