Tree Planting Work Party, November 20, Farrells Marsh Park – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Nancy Henderson.

The rains have come and the trees at the Chambers Street entrance to Farrells Marsh Park are ready to plant.Please come join us Sunday, 20 November, from 1 to 3 pm. We will meet at the Chambers St entrance to the park.

Our goal is to give 75 trees a fresh start surrounded by protective wire cages.

Shovels, sledgehammers, heavy duty wire cutters, pliers, work gloves, and eye protection will be provided, but bring your own tools if you would like. Light refreshments will be on hand.Questions? Alex Chaney, alex.chaney@ci.steilacoom.wa.us or Nancy Henderson, nehenders@comcast.net

Thank you for your support of our Steilacoom Parks and Trails!