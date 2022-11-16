The Banshees of Inisherin – Film Review – The Suburban Times

Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship. Photo Credit: Jonathan Hession /Jonathan Hession – © 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

“Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.”

Written and directed by Martin McDonagh. McDonagh is English and director also of In Bruges (2008), Seven Psychopaths (2012) and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. I was on my back in a doctor’s office having minor surgery and talking about The Banshees of Inisherin. I mentioned In Bruges to the assistant and then when the doctor came in and turned back to The Banshees of Inisherin and the doctor mentioned In Bruges. The two main actors of both In Bruges and The Banshees of Inisherin are Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

We are great fans of Brendan Gleeson. We loved him in In Bruges (2008) and The Guard (2011). He also portrayed Winston Churchill in the television film Into the Storm and did a fantastic job as Donald Trump in The Comey Rule if you can imagine that.

Often the farm animals seem more humane that the humans do.

Official Trailer – imdb.com/video/vi184599065

Story Line

Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN follows lifelong friends Padraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship. A stunned Padraic, aided by his sister Siobhan (Kerry Condon) and troubled young islander Dominic (Barry Keoghan), endeavors to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer. But Padraic’s repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences.

Inisherin is a fictional island. The island is across the water from Ireland and the insurrection of the Irish vs. the British in and around 1916 is the setting. The countryside is bleak, the citizens of Inisherin know each other’s business, and any entertainment involves fiddle music and the pub. Often the farm animals seem more humane that the humans do . . . but it’s funny . . . for a time and interesting all the way through.

FEATURED USER REVIEW

10/10

Wild, incredible, shocking and beautiful

Kerry Condon plays the sister of Padraic and seems to be the only character on the island with any common sense.

The Banshees of Inisherin welcomes the audience right from the start, to this breathtaking, remote island. The windswept panoramic views are accompanied by Irish song, and is quickly met with the reality of how isolated this island is. In the background you hear the civil war on the mainland, but the contrast is immediate to a life so close yet so separated. The casting is superb, with Colin, Brenden and Kerry all giving award worthy performances. The perfect balance that Martin McDonagh has mastered between shock, heartfelt sadness and comedic relief is perfectly matched and executed my Barry Keoghan. Barry is the glue that holds this film and all of its elements together. His character, Dominic has the elements, but Barry’s performance may be one of the greatest of all time. This must-see film has you at the edge of your seat in anticipation with one eye shut, makes you laugh; feel the loneliness that the characters are feeling and the love and heartbreak of both man and beast.

Movie Quote: If punching a policeman is a sin then we may as well pack up and go home.

Kerry Condon is an Irish television and film actress. She plays the sister of Padraic (Colin Farrell) and pretty much seems to be the only character on the island with any common sense, gumption, and a hope in Hell of getting off the island and being normal. I liked her.

We saw the film at the Grand Cinema in downtown Tacoma.