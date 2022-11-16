Cascade, Tacoma Narrows credit unions merge – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Cascade Federal Credit Union.

On October 31, the members of the Tacoma Narrows Federal Credit Union voted to merge with Cascade Federal Credit Union. The merger went into effect on November 1. Accounts and systems will convert on December 1, giving the 800 former Tacoma Narrows FCU members access to all of Cascade FCU‘s products, services and branches.

Since being established in 1951, Tacoma Narrows FCU has served several businesses in the Tacoma area and has assets totaling almost $9 million. “Our members overwhelmingly supported this merger with Cascade FCU because we share the same values and place the same strong emphasis on member service,” says Tacoma Narrows FCU‘s Board Member and Supervisory Committee Chair, Stan Hearn. “This merger provides our members with new products and benefits, and it increases their access to a wider branch network.”

“We are excited to welcome the members of Tacoma Narrow FCU, as well as other potential members in the Tacoma area to our credit union,” says Cascade FCU CEO, Carl Roer. “Our mission is to help people build their financial futures by always acting fairly and delivering superior personal service. We are confident we will do just that with our newest members from Tacoma Narrows.”

Cascade Federal Credit Union was established in Washington state in 1952, originally serving employees of the Cascade Division of the Great Northern Railway. Today, they welcome members from over 125 employee groups, with nearly 10,000 members and over $350 million in assets. Learn more about Cascade FCU at CascadeFCU.org.