Steilacoom Community Christmas Sing and Play Along – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Nancy Henderson.

After a 3-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions, the Steilacoom Community Christmas Sing and Play Along event is back!

Mark your calendars for Sunday December 11, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at Steilacoom’s Town Hall to attend a free community concert, or better yet, take part in it.

Anyone who can sing, play a musical instrument, or enjoy Christmas music is invited to join friends and neighbors for this family-oriented musical and social event. No prior rehearsals are necessary. Just bring your voice or musical instrument, music stand, and enthusiasm.

All ability levels are welcome. Four-part music and song sheets are provided. All participants and attendees are invited to bring an appetizer or dessert to share. Non-alcoholic drinks will be provided. Non-perishable food will be collected for our local food pantry.

Special musical instruments will be on hand for our tiny musicians for selected songs. AND, Santa promises to arrive early this year.

Enjoy an evening of beautiful Christmas music produced by our own community!

Questions? Contact Nancy Henderson at nehenders@comcast.net.