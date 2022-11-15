LeMay – America’s Car Museum Presents: Reclaimed Rust with Special Guest Rick Dore, Nov. 19 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by America’s Automotive Trust.

What: LeMay – America’s Car Museum’s Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Exhibit event. Joining as a special guest for this event is legendary automotive customs builder Rick Dore. This is a unique opportunity to hear from Rick as he shares some of his first-hand, behind the scenes experience on how he worked with James Hetfield, frontman of Metallica, to make the one of a kind hot rods in the Reclaimed Rust exhibit come to life. Rick’s presentation to the general public and museum guests will begin at 9am, however we are opening the doors early for a media-only preview before the event begins to get exclusive access to Rick for interviews.

When: Saturday, November 19

8am – 9am PST – Exclusive media preview

9am – 11am PST – Event opens to the public

Where: LeMay – America’s Car Museum

2702 E. D Street

Tacoma, WA 98421

Why: America’s Automotive Trust and LeMay – America’s Car Museum declared Rick Dore the 2022 Master Craftsman award recipient earlier this year. Each year, this award goes to a highly skilled individual who has dedicated their life to a career in automotive restoration and customization. Rick has made a significant impact in the automotive industry with the work he has created throughout his career. He is responsible for the custom work done on many of the cars in Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Collection, working directly with James Hetfield to restore, rebuild, and customize these cars. Having Rick at the Museum to provide his perspective on the work he’s done on the exhibit is a great opportunity to learn more about these hot rods that are currently on display through the end of January.

For more information about this event: