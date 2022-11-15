Lakewood Elks presents: Elvis (Danny Vernon) Caring for Kids Christmas – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Susan Berven, Lakewood Elks #2388.

The Lakewood Elks #2388 proudly presents Danny Vernon as ELVIS “An Elvis Inspirational Christmas” benefitting “Caring for Kids”. December 15, Doors Open 6-9 pm, Showtime 7-9 pm. TICKETS $30 per person, includes one appetizer per table & one cocktail or beer per person.

CONTACT the LAKEWOOD ELKS, Phone (253) 588-2388 for Tickets. This show will sell out. Information about “Caring for Kids” can be found at https://thepeoplesportal.com/cfk-holiday-show.