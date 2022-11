Tacoma Community College announcement.

Everyone is welcome to attend Tacoma Community College music department’s fall quarter concerts. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Building 2 Theater. Admission is free; donations support TCC music programs.

TCC Orchestra Concert: Nov. 18, conducted by Dr. John Falskow

TCC Choirs Concert: Nov. 30, conducted by Dr. Anne Lyman

TCC Symphonic Band Concert: Dec. 2, conducted by Dr. John Falskow

Brass Band Tacoma Concert: Dec. 12