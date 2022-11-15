Caring for Kids Needs Your Help – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Diane Formoso.

Caring for Kids is asking for your support. We service the whole family through our clothing bank orders from the schools. Diapers are so important for these families, we are asking for donations. We especially need the larger sizes 5 and 6. If you have diapers that no longer fit your child or would like to donate diapers, you can drop them at the Center, Monday – Thursday from 8:00 A.M. – 10:30 A.M. at 10527 Kendrick Street S.W.

We are also looking for donations of dog and cat food. If they can’t feed their kids they can’t feed their animals. Animals are their family and with all the struggles they are facing their animals are more important than ever. Please help us!

Questions call Diane 253-279-9777 or carekids@comcast.net