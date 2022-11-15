Alan L. Hart: Transgender Doctor in the 1930s – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Historical Society announcement.

In honor of Transgender Awareness Week, please join us at the THS Museum, 406 Tacoma Avenue South, for a talk by THS Curator Elizabeth Korsmo, “Dr. Alan L. Hart: Transgender Doctor in the 1930’s.”

Learn about the life and works of Dr. Hart, transgender doctor and author in Tacoma in the 1930’s.

If you aren’t able to join us in person for this talk, it will also air on our YouTube Channel beginning Monday, November 21.

