Top Gun: Maverick – Free Showing – The Suburban Times

Submitted by John Ullis, Anderson Island Film Festival Co-Director.

The Anderson Island Film Festival is pleased to announce our monthly film screening:

Film: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Location: Johnson Farm Archival Building

Cost: No charge. Donations accepted.

Top Gun Maverick starring Tom Cruise and the beautiful scenery of The Pacific Northwest.

We’ve all waited since 1986 for this sequel and it’s great to see our beautiful area starring alongside Cruise and the cast. Talk to me Goose!

Tom Cruise and cast repeatedly flew low and fast over the Cascade Range in a Whidbey Island-based Navy electronic attack jet while filming “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Join us and enjoy the movie and Concessions which will be available once again for donations. There is no charge for viewing but donations are greatly appreciated.