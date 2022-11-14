Lakewood Water District to present 2023 budget at Nov. 17 Board meeting – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Water District announcement.

The 2023 Draft Budget of the Lakewood Water District will be presented to the Board of Commissioners for review and discussion at a Regular Public Meeting on November 17, 2022, commencing at 3:30 p.m. This meeting will be conducted in person and via Microsoft Teams. Please consult our website at www.lakewoodwater.org for further information as we approach the meeting date. Any additional questions and/or comments concerning the District’s 2023 Draft Budget can be directed to the Finance Manager by calling (253) 588-4423 or writing to the Finance Manager, Lakewood Water District, 11900 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood, WA, 98499-1412.

This year’s budget will reflect the theme of, Minimizing PFAS Impacts While Delivering on Customer Expectations and will outline the operational and maintenance activities and the investment of nearly 100,000 staff hours ensuring clean, safe, reliable drinking water for the nearly 64,000 customers served within the Districts retained boundaries, including the approximately 125,000 wholesale customers through its five wholesale partners in Pierce County. The Board of Commissioners will be provided a financial forecast with options, including a forecasted rate increase, and will give direction to the staff after the 2023 Draft Budget is presented on November 17, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. The Board will approve the final budget and the associated rates at the regular December 15, 2022, meeting at 3:30 p.m.

This budget will also reflect a large capital project schedule and the projected Replacement & Rehabilitation (R&R) projects for 2023, with continued emphasis on our 50-year R&R Program to replace an aging water transmission main infrastructure. It will also provide the capital spending necessary to keep our facilities viable and resilient and keep our commitment to the 50-year R&R Program moving ahead as planned.

District customers are encouraged to visit the website for additional information at www.lakewoodwater.org. As always, the Lakewood Water District places a major emphasis on providing dependable delivery of its safe, reliable drinking water to each home and business in Lakewood and our wholesale water customers.

The final 2023 Budget is scheduled to be adopted by the Board at its Regular Meeting on December 15, 2022, at 3:30 p.m.

As always, this and all Board of Commissioner meetings are open to the public in person and via Microsoft Teams. Information on the Teams address can be found on the District’s website.