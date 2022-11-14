Dr. Holly Galbreathe Speaking at United for University Place, the community coalition. – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Chris Saunders.

Dr. Holly Galbreath, Special Education Coordinator at University Place School District will be the speaker for the coalition in University Place called United for University Place meeting on Wednesday, November 16 at 11:30 am – 1 pm.

We have been focusing on the needs of those with disabilities this fall, and Dr. Galbreath brings a wealth of information from a long career in special education and volunteer work she has done in the same field.

She will be sharing about the many facets of Special Education and how families will benefit from recreational opportunity in the community.

We meet at University Place Presbyterian Church at 8101 27th Street West in University Place. Lunch will be provided. An update on the progress with the inclusive playground project will be provided.