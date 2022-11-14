Christmas Tree Lighting is Dec. 2 – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Plans continue to shape up for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Market Square on Friday, Dec. 2. Make sure to circle the date on your calendar and come out to enjoy food trucks, kettle corn, kids’ activities, the Curtis High School drum line and choir, as well as pictures with Santa and Elsa and Anna from Disney’s “Frozen.” Enjoy live music outside at 5 p.m. when Michele D’Amour & the Love Dealers takes the main stage or stay inside and enjoy holiday tunes from accordionist Jakob Bean.

Santa will be in the Civic Building Atrium beginning at 4:30 p.m. before taking a break to ride the fire engine into Market Square. He will be available for photos ($6 cash only) before and after helping U.P. City Councilmembers for the count down and lighting of the tree at 6 p.m. sharp!

It promises to be another memorable holiday in U.P. and we hope you will be a part of it!