Annual Snow and Ice Training Scheduled November 16-17 – The Suburban Times

Annual Snow and Ice Training Scheduled November 16-17

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma’s Street Operations Division is holding its annual snow and ice training on Wednesday, November 16, and Thursday, November 17, between 7:30 AM to 4 PM each day. During this time frame, emergency snow vehicles will be dispatched for crews to experience operating these vehicles along snow routes and around traffic.

During a snowstorm event, City crews plow and de-ice streets on a priority level, starting with primary arterial streets and then followed by secondary and auxiliary routes. The time required to clear these routes depends on the intensity of a particular snowstorm and how much snow or ice accumulates.

For more information on winter preparedness and to view the snow routes map, visit cityoftacoma.org/InclementWeather.

