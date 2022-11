Submitted by Christ Lutheran Church.

All are invited to the Salt and Light concert at Christ Lutheran Church. Come and hear some great music and hear some thoughts on how God can speak to us through secular pop music. There will be a sampling from Joan Osbourne, U2, and James Taylor, just to name a few. This is a free event. Bring a friend. Christ Lutheran Church is located at 8211 112th St SW in Lakewood and online at christlutheranlakewood.com.