Lakewold Gardens seeks volunteers for annual Solstice Lights event – The Suburban Times

Lakewold Gardens announcement.

Creative lighting and sound both live and recorded, create a visual and sonic look into space, the ocean, and other perspectives that accentuate the Garden’s form in ways previously unseen.

As a volunteer at this fun event, your duties will be varied from helping set-up, greet and guide guests, take coats, Art Docent, serve beverages, clean up, and other help as needed. The Annual Solstice Lights runs Wednesdays-Sundays from Nov. 25 through Jan. 2. Hours are from approx. 4-8 p.m.

We ask that you commit to at least two days and it would also be helpful to attend the pre-event Artist Docent tour with Artist Sam Stubblefield, as well on Nov. 20th at 4 p.m.

Please complete an application on our website, then we will contact you to schedule an orientation. www.lakewoldgardens.org

Call or email Julie Lee with any questions at jlee@lakewoldgardens.org 253-584-4106.