Tucker Clark named Student of the Month by Lakewood Rotary – The Suburban Times

Tucker Clark (left) with Lakewood Rotary President Jason Whalen.

Rotary Club of Lakewood named Clover Park High School senior Tucker Clark the November Student of the Month.

Tucker Clark is a military-connected student, and his father is currently stationed in Greenland. Although he has moved several times, Tucker has persevered and continued to stand for what is right in every school he has attended.

Tucker is determined, works hard at school and always stays focused on his post high school goals. He ranks first in his senior class with an outstanding cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.98.

Through his actions and attitude, Tucker demonstrates the Four Pillars of Student Success: character, collaboration, leadership and lifelong learning. Tucker loves discussing dinosaurs and has a YouTube channel to educate viewers about the truth behind many of the incorrect facts they have learned about these creatures.

In the future, Tucker would like to work with animals as a veterinarian or zoologist. As a side hobby, Tucker would like to work in the field of Paleontology. He plans to attend a college or university near his family when they permanently change station (PCS) this summer.

