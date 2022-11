Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

The Norpoint Classic 5k and 2-Mile will be held on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 9 am. Registration closes at midnight on November 20. There is no day-of-race registration. Click here to register.

The Norpoint Classic has been bringing families together on Thanksgiving morning since 1995.

Make it your family tradition!

Runners, walkers, strollers, and dogs on leash are welcome. Race is chip-timed and entry fee includes a t-shirt!