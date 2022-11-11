 Sign UP – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Have you noticed the new sign for Cirque Park on Bridgeport Way?

The new sign marks the western edge of the park, right behind the softball field. It provides additional locational help for visitors and competitors who come to U.P. to use the park. This compliments the park’s existing signage near the main entrance on Cirque Drive.

New Parks Commissioner Rick Mehlman (left) and U.P. Parks Maintenance Technician Chris Driscoll (right) joined former Parks Commissioner Steve Thorndill in volunteering to help install the sign since Public Works staff were busy finishing up the new U.P. Veterans Memorial Plaza at the park. 

