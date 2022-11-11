Public feedback period open for South Tacoma station area access improvements – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

On Nov. 9, Sound Transit launched a public engagement period for the South Tacoma station area access improvements project. The online open house will provide information on the types of improvements currently under study including:

Sidewalks and ADA improvements

Protected bike lanes

Improved bus facilities

Improvements at the station, like additional tactile pavers and a PA system

These improvements will make it easier to get to South Tacoma Station and Sounder train service, as well as other area destinations. Interested members of the public should weigh in at southtacomastation.participate.online (website also available in Spanish and Vietnamese).

For in-person information, join Downtown on the Go! and Sound Transit for a walking and bicycling tour in the neighborhood on Saturday, Nov. 12:

Bike tour:

10 a.m.-12 p.m. Meet at South Tacoma Station parking lot (on S. 60th Street between Washington and Adams) for an up to five-mile ride at a slow pace with minimal hills.

Walk tour and kids’ scavenger hunt:

1-3 p.m. Meet outside the South Tacoma Library (3411 S. 56th Street). This family friendly event will include a stop at Edison Elementary during an up to two-mile walk.

The South Tacoma Station Access Improvement project was approved by voters in 2008. In 2021, Sound Transit identified and evaluated more than 60 options for improving access to the station and around the neighborhood. At the conclusion of that phase, more than 40 improvements were advanced for further study. The agency is now conducting early design and conceptual engineering and expect to share updated information with the public in late 2022. Construction is anticipated as early as 2025, and all improvements will be complete by 2030.

Sound Transit’s Sounder S Line train service gives Pierce County residents a dependable, traffic-free commute to and from Seattle. The trip, with Wi-Fi, from South Tacoma Station to Seattle’s King Street Station takes about 70 minutes.