Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Holidays take a lot of preparation. Include a dose of the latest COVID-19 booster on your list of ingredients for a safer Thanksgiving! Find your dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

This week, Washington State Department of Health changed its COVID-19 data reporting to once a week. We moved our data report to Thursdays to align with that reporting.

These changes also affected COVID-19 death reporting. We don’t have that data this week, but expect to resume that reporting soon.

On Nov. 9:

Our current COVID-19 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 48.6 for October 25-31.

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is .8 for Oct. 23-29.

Because of an issue with the Electronic Laboratory Reporting system, hospitalization data is likely incomplete.

We confirmed 352 cases for October 30-Nov. 5.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 223,835 cases and 1,537 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending Nov. 5 is 50.

In the last 2 weeks:

14.4% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

23.3% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.

22.0% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

40.4% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

