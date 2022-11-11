Maintenance work brings daytime I-705 ramp closure Monday Nov. 14 in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

TACOMA – Daytime travelers who use the A Street on-ramp to southbound Interstate 705 in downtown Tacoma should plan an alternate route on Monday, Nov. 14.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 14

The A Street on-ramp to southbound I-705 will be closed.

Southbound I-705 near the ramp will be reduced to a single-lane.

Drivers who use southbound I-705 to access northbound I-5 and southbound State Route 7 may see minor backups during the day.

The ramp and lane closures allow Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews to perform guardrail repair, drainage inspections and remove overgrown vegetation.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT statewide travel map, the WSDOT app and WSDOT regional Twitter account.