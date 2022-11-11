Hearing on 2023 Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Map Amendment Docket set for Nov. 21 – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The City of Lakewood City Council will be holding a public hearing for the 2023 Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Map Amendment docket list on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. All persons may submit written comments about the amendments or testify in-person or virtually during the public hearing.

HEARING DATE: Monday, November 21, 2022

TIME: 7:00 P.M.

PLACE: Lakewood City Hall Council Chambers 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499.

To provide virtual comments dial +1(253) 215- 8782 on your phone and enter meeting ID: 868 7263 2373 or visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86872632373. Send comments in advance to Briana Schumacher, City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us.

There are seven initially proposed amendments. A brief description of the amendments is listed below:

2023-01 Amend Policy LU-60 to add a new LU-60.4 setting a tree canopy goal of 40% by 2050 and considering opportunities to increase canopy and environmental equity when evaluating tree canopy distribution.

2023-02 Request to:

redesignate/rezone parcel numbers 0219024020 and 0219024021 (5626 and 5634 Main St SW, respectively), and 0219024022 (10604 Davisson Rd SW) from Multifamily (MF)/Multifamily 3 (MF3) to Downtown/Central Business District (CBD);

redesignate/rezone parcels 62701000010, -020, -030, -040, -050, -060, -070, -080, -090, -100, -115, -116, -117, -118, -120, -130, -141, -151 from Single Family (SF)/Residential 4 (R4) to Downtown/Central Business District (CBD); and

redesignate parcels 6720100160, -170, -180, -191 from Multifamily (MF)/Multifamily 1 (MF1) to Downtown/Central Business District (CBD.)

2023-03 Request to redesignate/rezone parcel(s) 0219111038, -1040, and 3097000312 (5820 112th St. SW) from Mixed Residential (MR)/Mixed Residential 1 (MR1) to Open Space & Recreation (OSR)/ Open Space & Recreation 2 (OSR2).

2023-04 Request to: for development of low income housing:

redesignate/rezone parcels 5130001640 (5516 Fairlawn Dr. SW) and -1650 (5520 Fairlawn Dr. SW) from Residential (R)/Residential 4 (R4) to Neighborhood Business District (NBD)/Neighborhood Commercial 2 (NC2); and

redesignate/rezone parcel(s) 5130001660 (8966 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW), and -1671 (8956 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW) from Arterial Corridor (ARC)/Arterial Residential-Commercial (ARC) to Neighborhood Business District (NBD)/Neighborhood Commercial 2 (NC2)

2023-05 Allow permanent supportive housing (PSH) and transitional housing (TH) within the City’s Commercial 1, 2, and 3 zones.

2023-06 Amend Policy LU-5.3 to reflect changes in allowed types of funding for financial and relocation assistance for people displaced as a result of construction and development projects.

2023-07 Rezone Parcel 880900340 from Residential/Residential 3 (R3) to Open Space & Recreation (OSR)/Open Space & Recreation 1 (OSR 1) for expansion of Wards Lake Park.

2023-08 Update of Comprehensive Plan text regarding Western State Hospital to reflect adoption of new Master Plan (continued from 2021 amendment cycle)

2023-09 Amend Comprehensive Plan Policy LU-2.25 to remove the requirement that a property owner occupy either the primary or secondary unit whether an accessory dwelling unit is on site.

For further information, please contact Tiffany Speir, Long Range & Strategic Planning Manager, City of Lakewood, at tspeir@cityoflakewood.us.