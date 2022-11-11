Free online stress and trauma training – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Grave Concerns.
Have you attended a free online STEP (Stress and Trauma Education Program) training yet? If not, Grave Concerns is sponsoring two different opportunities to take this valuable training for different schedules:
An evening training – 3 evening sessions: Nov. 15, 22, and 29 6:30-8:30pm (PST) each day or if you prefer mornings – 3 morning sessions: Nov. 16, 23, and 30 9:00-11:00am (PST).
Just use one of the Eventbrite links below to register:
Nov. 15, 22, and 29 6:30-8:30pm (PST) each day
Registration Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/453432909037
Nov. 16, 23, and 30 9:00-11:00am (PST) each day
Registration Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/453383661737
For more information about STEP please visit: www.priorityspokane.org or www.CTSEprograms.org.
