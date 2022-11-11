Deadline Monday: Make Your Voice Heard – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Business Council announcement.

The time is now to ask the City Council to fully fund our police department! This coming Tuesday, the Council will hold the first reading of the 2023-24 budget. It is critical that you speak up to let them know that you support fully funding TPD’s budget request.

We’ve set out some points you could make. Make sure to submit your comments before Monday at 5 pm:

You are a Tacoman (you live here, own a business here, etc.).

You believe that the Council must treat property and violent crime as one of their highest priorities.

Fully funding TPD’s budget request is critical to addressing the crime we are experiencing.

You particularly ask that the Council approve TPDs request for: increased forensics staffing to provide for 24/7 coverage for crime scene services. increased funds for the psychologist contract to assist our officers in getting the care they need. replacing all of the outdated unmarked vehicles. increasing the equipment and training budget to replace ballistic vests and other equipment. Sufficient funds to cover all costs of hiring new recruits including the police academy, equipment and uniforms.



Send your comments to: cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org. You can also share your thoughts with the Council during Public Comment on Tuesday either via zoom or in person. Here are the details:

Call in Information for City Council Meeting on Tuesday September 27th (5pm):

You call call: 253-215-8782 with the Meeting ID: 848 3423 3126

Or you can join by Zoom at: www.zoom.us/j/84834233126 with Passcode: 349099

Thank you for caring about your city!