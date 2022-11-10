Show your spirit! Participate in our Parade of Lights – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Our annual Holiday Parade of Lights is back at Lakewood Towne Center, Saturday, Dec. 10 starting at 4:30 p.m. We hope you’ll join us to celebrate. Line the parade route, or better yet, join the parade!

: Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 Time & Place: 4:30 p.m. travel down Gravelly Lake Drive to Main Street in Lakewood Towne Center. Parade ends in front of Lakewood City Hall where we’ll countdown to the city’s tree lighting ceremony.

Seeking parade participants

A bit of coordination, lots of enthusiasm and lights! Decorate a company car, create a float or march with your club or organization. What do you get in return? Exposure to thousands of parade watchers, free marketing and a sense of pride for giving back to your community.

Yes! Awards will be given to the floats/displays in the categories of: Participation is free! Find an application on our website. Submittal deadline is Monday, Nov. 28.

Questions? Email Recreation Coordinator Sally Martinez or learn more here.